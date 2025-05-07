UN human rights chief warns Israel use of starvation as tool of war is 'war crime'

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday warned Israel that the use of starvation of the civilians as a tool of war in Gaza is a "war crime."

Commenting on the Israeli plans to expand its attacks on Gaza, Volker Turk said in a statement: "Expanding the offensive on Gaza will almost certainly cause further mass displacement, more deaths and injuries of innocent civilians, and the destruction of Gaza's little remaining infrastructure."

Underlining that people in Gaza have already been deprived of even the most basic necessities, including food, because of Israeli blockades and attacks on community kitchens, among other things, he warned: "Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime."

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.