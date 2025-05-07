Türkiye aims for 120,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2035: Turkish President Erdoğan

Türkiye's president on Wednesday highlighted renewable energy as key to Türkiye's 2053 net zero target, announcing a goal to reach 120,000 megawatts of solar and wind power capacity by 2035.

Speaking in the capital Ankara at an opening ceremony for renewable energy investments, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the current aim is to cut permit times for wind and solar energy projects from 48 to 18 months, adding that preparations are complete and they hope to "simplify the regulations" by bringing them to parliament soon.

Türkiye now ranks fifth in Europe and 11th globally in installed renewable energy capacity, he said, emphasizing the country's progress in the sector.

"We place great importance on diversifying energy sources, improving the efficiency of existing technologies, and utilizing renewable energy sources, especially through the implementation of related policies and strategies," he said.

GREEN TRANSMISSION INFRASTRUCTURE



As of this March, Türkiye's installed power capacity had reached 118,185 megawatts, with renewables accounting for 60%, he further emphasized.

The country had no solar power capacity in 2005, but now that figure has ballooned to 21,833 megawatts. "This major success is the result of the planning and investment strategies we have pursued with determination for years," he said.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to boost its solar and wind capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, supported by around $80 billion in investment.

A green transmission infrastructure is being built to support Türkiye's clean energy goals, he said, adding: "By 2035, we aim to establish 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind capacity."

He cited striking projections showing Türkiye's potential to generate at least 180 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power annually, along with 140,000 megawatts from wind, 53,000 megawatts from floating solar, and 4,500 megawatts from geothermal sources.

"We are trying every possible way to turn this potential into reality," Erdoğan said. Highlighting government support through the Renewable Energy Resources Support Scheme mechanism, Erdoğan noted that the number of manufacturers in the sector has grown from just 27 in 2014 to 500 today.

"This has created jobs for 50,000 people," he said, adding that local content has reached over 75% in solar components and more than 70% in wind turbines.

2024 RENEWABLES SAVE 12.5 MILLION TONS OF CO2



The president said that in 2024, 6,182 electricity plants were launched across all 81 of Türkiye's provinces, with a total investment of about $5 billion and an installed capacity of 6,818 megawatts, including 98% from renewable sources.

He noted that renewable energy investments in 2024 would produce 13.8 terawatt-hours annually, saving the cost of $1.3 billion in imported natural gas.

Erdoğan also stressed that renewable energy investments in 2024 have helped prevent 12.5 million tons of CO2 emissions, adding: "The 6,676 megawatts of renewable energy investments commissioned in 2024 are greater than the total installed capacity of many countries."

"I congratulate those who contributed to these investments for our country and people," he said. "We will continue to encourage and support clean energy investments."