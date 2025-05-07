Trump says he hopes India, Pakistan can halt fighting 'now'

US President Donald Trump voiced hope Wednesday that India and Pakistan can halt ongoing cross-border fighting immediately as concerns mount over the escalating violence.

"It's so terrible," Trumps told reporters in the Oval Office. "I get along with both. I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop, and hopefully they can stop now. They've gone tit-for-tat so hopefully they can stop now."

"If I can do anything to help, I will be there," he added.

India announced "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday night, saying it struck "terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan. The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the attacks.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors came in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan denied involvement and called for a neutral probe.

Indian officials said New Delhi exercised its "right to respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks."

Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian aircraft and vowed to retaliate. There was no immediate response from India.