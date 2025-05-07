Putin says Africa ties among Russia’s top priorities

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that strengthening ties with African nations remains a core objective of Moscow's foreign policy, according to TASS.

It came after the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg where a broad package of agreements was signed.

"A solid package of joint documents was adopted, including a detailed declaration and an action plan until 2026," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Moscow.

He added that steps were already underway to implement the agreements.

He emphasized that Nguesso's participation in the May 9 commemorations showed the "truly friendly" nature of Russia-Congo ties, rooted in mutual respect and equality.

Putin noted the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, noting Nguesso's long-standing engagement with the Soviet Union and modern Russia.

Russia has sought to deepen its strategic engagement with Africa through trade, energy cooperation and military ties, particularly following Western sanctions for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.