EU would pursue ‘gradual lifting of sanctions’ on Syria, French president says

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (not pictured) during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 07 May 2025. (EPA)

The EU would pursue to gradually lift sanctions on Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa, who traveled to Paris on his first visit to a European country since taking office.

"I told the president that if he continues on his path, we will continue on ours: first, by gradually lifting European economic sanctions," Macron said.

He said they would further initiate a "process of persuasion" with the US so that they engage along the same path and also work with UNHCR and their partners to establish a regional framework allowing Syria "to see its talents and vital forces return to it."

"To do this, it will be necessary to provide guarantees on the proper use of international funds. France will ensure that the priorities it considers essential are taken into account in this framework, because, as I have said, the stability and unity of Syria are also essential for the stability of the Middle East," Macron said.

He reaffirmed that he would advocate for the sanctions, imposed during the former Assad regime, "not to be renewed" and actively work with some member states who still have "hesitations."

"I believe it is our responsibility to lift these sanctions progressively, to support this movement, and to give, in the months to come, the possibility to move forward," he added.

He called the recent Israeli attacks on Syria "bad practice," stressing that such moves would not ensure its security in the long term.

"I do not believe one ensures the security of their country by violating the territorial integrity of their neighbors," he said.

He called for "a peaceful transition" ensuring the "stability and sovereignty" of Syria, "one that takes into account all the components of its civil society."

"Daesh remains, even today, the most serious terrorist threat weighing on the country, its neighbors, and on international peace and security. France and the French have experienced this in their very flesh. I told the President that in this matter, clearly, cooperation is necessary," Macron further added, stressing that he hopes all other partners including the US would continue to be "active and committed" on this front.

Macron also expressed France's "readiness" to facilitate the launch of negotiations between Lebanon and Syria.