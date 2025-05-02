Zelensky says more F-16s expected to arrive soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that F-16 fighter jets are already in Ukraine, with more expected to arrive soon, following a meeting focused on the development of the country's military aircraft fleet.

"We discussed all the key issues: the F-16s that are already in Ukraine, the F-16s we expect in the near future, and the systemic solutions that will help us prepare and use our military aviation more effectively," Zelensky said in a statement on X.

He expressed gratitude to all partners contributing to Ukraine's capabilities in the skies.

Facing Russian advances, Ukraine has repeatedly pressed Western allies to supply it with advanced weapons including long-range missiles and F-16 fighters.

Ukraine's Air Force received the last batch of F-16 fighter jets in March.