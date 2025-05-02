President Erdoğan: Türkiye holds strategic position in global energy equation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday attended the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit held at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

Beginning his speech by expressing his pleasure in hosting international participants in Istanbul for the occasion of the summit, Erdoğan said: "Welcome to this meaningful summit organized under the theme 'Securing Resources, Rebuilding the Future." He wished that the panels and sessions to be held as part of the summit would bring positive outcomes for both nations and the energy sector.

Emphasizing the importance of the summit, which will address critical issues such as energy transformation, mining, supply security, critical minerals, and hydrocarbons, President Erdoğan stated: "I believe this summit will make significant contributions, particularly to the energy sector and to the relations and cooperation between our countries. I extend my sincere thanks in advance to the ministers and all participants for their valuable contributions, and once again wish that our summit brings prosperity."

"TÜRKİYE'S ENERGY SECURITY IS A MATTER OF GLOBAL CONCERN"



President Erdoğan continued: "Türkiye holds a strategic position in the global energy equation due to its natural resources, geographical location, and proximity to hydrocarbon reserves. As a major transit corridor, we make significant contributions to supply and delivery security. Türkiye's energy security is an issue that directly or indirectly concerns the entire world."

"OVER 26 MILLION BARRELS PRODUCED IN GABAR"



"God willing, we will make Türkiye a global player in the field of natural gas and oil exploration. With the ongoing operations in Gabar, our nationwide daily oil production surpassed 135,000 barrels as of the end of March 2025, marking a new record. To date, over 26 million barrels have been produced in Gabar, with a total value approaching 2 billion dollars." Erdoğan said.

"Our floating production platform in Çanakkale will begin operations at the Sakarya Gas Field next year. For 2026, we are targeting a total daily production of approximately 20 million cubic meters from Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined. By 2028, our goal is to increase daily production at the Sakarya Gas Field to 40 million cubic meters." Erdoğan added.

"We have taken many initiatives to contribute to the region's energy security in order to help alleviate the energy crisis faced by European countries." the Turkish president continued.

"WE WILL DELIVER THE FIRST ELECTRICITY FROM AKKUYU"



"By the end of this year, we will begin trial production and deliver the first electricity from Akkuyu. The construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is nearing completion. In just the past three years, we have provided 983 billion lira in support to our nation for electricity and natural gas." Erdoğan stated.

In addition to nuclear advances, Erdoğan also touched on the country's resource efforts abroad. "We aim to begin the first production this year at one of the gold fields in Niger for which we obtained a license," he said.

















