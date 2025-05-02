Tunisia tells ICJ Israeli violations meet conditions for invoking Article 6 of UN Charter for expulsion

Tunisia told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday that it believes the conditions for invoking Article 6 of the UN Charter, which allows for the expulsion of a member state for persistent violations, have now been met.

"While we are aware that the recommendation of relying on Article 6 of the United Nations Charter falls within the prerogatives of the Security Council, we consider that the conditions for its implementation are met," said Hanin Ben Jrad, representing Tunisia, regarding Israel's continuous violations in Gaza and other regions.

Jrad argued that several statements by Israeli officials show an intent to use humanitarian aid to achieve political and military objectives, effectively holding Gaza's population hostage, while weaponizing relief as a "tool of war."

"Some of these statements are undoubtedly indicative of genocidal intent," she added.

Tunisia also condemned the systematic targeting of UNRWA facilities since the onset of the conflict and said any organization authorized by the Palestinian Authority to provide humanitarian services should be recognized as a civil defense organization.

"Bringing an end to the war will not suffice to make shattered lives whole again or to heal their trauma. The breaches must be reported, as well as the legal consequences stemming from them. Responsibilities must be established," Jrad told the court.

She concluded her remarks by urging all UN member states to uphold the Charter's principles and to use all available means to hold people accountable for violations of international law.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.