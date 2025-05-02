Chile lifts tsunami warning after 7.4 quake forces evacuations

Thousands of people were evacuated in Chile and Argentina after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off Chile's southern coast prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning that was lifted hours later.

The Chilean National Seismological Center said the earthquake struck at 9.58 a.m. (1358 GMT) local time in the Drake Passage, situated between Cape Horn and Antarctica.

Its epicenter was located 219 km (136 miles) from Ushuaia, Argentina, recognized as the world's southernmost city. The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Chilean authorities later lifted the tsunami warning but maintained cautionary alerts, advising that sea levels could still rise and that monitoring would continue.

Authorities say waves of up to three meters are anticipated to reach the Chilean coast throughout the day.

President Gabriel Boric urged the public to evacuate the coastline of the Magallanes region.

"We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric said. "Right now, our duty is to be proactive and heed the authorities."

According to Chile's disaster agency (Senapred), over 1,700 people were evacuated to higher ground in the sparsely populated areas near Puerto Williams and Puerto Natales.

At least 20 aftershocks were reported in the affected areas following the main earthquake.

Videos circulating on social media depicted landslides on Famantina Hill, located within the Andes mountain range in Argentina.

Authorities reported no immediate deaths or significant material damage.

Chile is located in a region where tectonic plate movements are a frequent occurrence. The country is situated within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast zone bordering the Pacific Ocean responsible for nearly 90% of global seismic activity.

It has experienced several major seismic events throughout its history. Notable examples include the 1960 Valdivia earthquake, which, at magnitude 9.5, remains the strongest ever recorded. The 2010 Maule earthquake, a magnitude 8.8 event, caused widespread destruction and significant economic repercussions. The 2014 Iquique earthquake, magnitude 8.2, was preceded by numerous foreshocks and generated a major tsunami.