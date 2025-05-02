Tariff deal with US only possible ‘when everything is agreed,’ says Japan

Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa (R) poses with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (C) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) in Washington DC on May 1, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A "mutually beneficial deal" with the US is only possible "when everything is agreed" between the two sides, according to Japan's top trade negotiator.

"A deal can only be struck when everything is agreed, so it is meaningless to say how far we have progressed," Ryosei Akazawa told reporters after meeting Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his colleagues in Washington.

The two sides agreed to "hasten tariff talks after making some progress in laying the groundwork for expanding bilateral trade with the aim of reaching a mutually beneficial deal as early as June," Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The Trump administration imposed 24% tariffs on Japanese imports as part of reciprocal tariffs on imports from all countries but granted a 90-day reprieve to all affected nations, except China.

Ahead of Akazawa's second meeting with US officials, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged the US on Wednesday to abolish tariffs.

"Japan's basic stance remains unchanged, and Tokyo will continue asking for the measures to be abolished," Ishiba told reporters while on a trip to the Philippines.

Akazawa said he again urged the Trump administration to "remove the auto and other tariffs."

Japan's main exports to the US are in the auto industry.

He added, however, that the US did not mention Japan's defense spending on more than 50,000 US troops that are stationed in the far Eastern nation.

US President Donald Trump earlier asked Tokyo to boost its share of money spent on American troops that are stationed in Japan under a mutual defense treaty.

Akazawa said the two sides will sort out points of contention at the working level discussions before moving towards a deal.

Whether Japan could strike a deal in June, he said, "It'd be good if we can enter that phase."

Ishiba could hold a meeting with Trump next month when Canada chairs the G7 summit in next month.