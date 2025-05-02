AT LEAST 3 INJURED AFTER STABBING AT MOSQUE IN CANADAS HAMILTON CITY

At least 3 injured after stabbing at mosque in Canada's Hamilton city

At least three people were injured after a stabbing incident at a mosque in Hamilton, Canada, police said Friday.

In a statement, the Hamilton Police Service said it is investigating the stabbing at the downtown mosque.

Authorities initially reported that two individuals had been shifted to hospital.

One victim was moved to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"A third victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a separate statement.

Authorities confirmed that two suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

While the motive is still under investigation, police said early details suggest the incident was not hate-motivated and that the suspects and victims were known to each other.

Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Investigation, meanwhile, remains ongoing.