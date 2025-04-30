Brazil should unite, cooperate with China for peace, development of humanity: Top diplomat Wang

Brazil should unite with China for peace and development of humanity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Celso Amorim, special adviser to the Brazilian president.

Considering an uncertain and unstable world, said Wang in Brasilia on Tuesday, both countries "as major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, should unite and cooperate in a joint commitment to the cause of peace and development of humanity," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Chinese top diplomat said Beijing is willing to "work with Brazil to fulfill BRICS' role as the Global South's 'first echelon' to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and work together to meet common challenges."

Amorim, in turn, said Brazil is willing to cooperate with China on several areas.

"In the face of the rampant unilateral protectionism, BRICS countries should take active actions, adhere to multilateralism and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system," he said.

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that BRICS foreign ministers expressed concerns about "unilateral protectionist measures" and expressed support for multilateral trading on the ministerial level meeting, which Wang attended, in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday.

The spokesman said the ministers warned that such measures could harm "global supply chain" and global economy while urging relevant parties to defend the "free trade and multilateral trading system."

Guo said that "a Global South that features solidarity and cooperation and seeks strength through unity will surely bring more stability and certainty to the world."