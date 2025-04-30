Spain, Belgium denounce resumption of Israeli attacks in Gaza, ‘weaponization’ of humanitarian aid

Spain and Belgium on Wednesday denounced ongoing Israeli attacks and urged for the resumption of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"The resumption of attacks in Gaza and the ramped up military operations in the West Bank worsen an unsustainable humanitarian situation in which humanitarian workers and facilities have also become military targets," Spain's permanent representative to the UN said at the open debate on The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question at the Security Council.

Hector Gomez Hernandez described these attacks as "flagrant violation" of International Humanitarian Law and "condemned" the break in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza in March, abandoning the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement it reached with Hamas.

Since March 2, Israel has completely cut off all aid supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, there has been a spike in violence by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the war on Gaza in October 2023.

"It should have been proceeding to the implementation of phase two [of the ceasefire] and the initiation of negotiations to put an end to the war," Hernandez said, urging parties to resume the truce.

"The humanitarian situation has prolonged. It has been prolonged in Gaza, and there is no aid that has reached them," he added.

Hernandez also called on the Palestinian Authority to shoulder responsibility "as the sole government in Gaza and the West Bank" in order to achieve "stabilization."

He reiterated the need to realize a Palestinian state "as essential for peace in the region, and not as the result of a negotiating process."

On Syria, the Spanish representative said: "We welcome the formation of transitional government in Syria, which must represent a step towards peaceful and inclusive transition, guaranteeing unity in the country and upholding accountability as a central element for transitional justice."

He expressed Spain's support to international mechanisms devoted to that end as well as lifting of sanctions.

He also welcomed negotiations between the US and Iran of the latter's nuclear program, saying "there was no military alternative to a political solution for resolving this issue."

BELGIUM DENOUNCES 'WEAPONIZATION' OF HUMANITARIAN AID BY ISRAEL



"We call for an end to violations of international law. Aid must not be weaponized in this conflict," said Belgium's permanent representative to the UN Sophie De Smedt.

Stressing that humanitarian assistance is "not something to be negotiated," she urged for the "immediate" cease in blockade on aid, forcing humanitarian actors to end their activities in Gaza and attack on humanitarian operations.

International Humanitarian Law "must be respected in all circumstances by all parties. The same is true for the basic humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence and humanity," the representative said, calling on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

She reiterated the necessity for a "lasting" ceasefire, the release of hostages and the resumption of humanitarian aid as the first steps towards a solution, followed by an achievement of two-state solution.

"We must work together to maintain the international legal system, which we have created, without prioritizing one geographical context over another. Selectivity weakens the rules based international order with the UN as its pillar," she said.