US approves possible sale of Indo-Pacific maritime domain awareness to India

The US State Department approved a possible sale of Indo-Pacific maritime domain awareness and related equipment to India, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $131 million.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor will be Hawkeye 360, located in Herndon, Virginia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.