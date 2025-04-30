RUSSIA TELLS ICJ ISRAELS ACTIONS IN GAZA UNDERMINE LEGALITY AND HUMANITY

Russia on Wednesday told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) are leading to a "crisis of legality and humanity," as public hearings on Israeli obligations continued for a third day.

"Today, we confront the crisis of legality and humanity in light of systematic undermining of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by Israel and its negligence towards the overall obligations under international law, including those stemming from the status of Israel as an occupying power," said Maksim Musikhin, speaking on behalf of Moscow.

"The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. Gaza balances on the brink of famine. Hospitals lie in ruins."

Musikhin warned that with Israel's total blockade since March 2 and resumed military operations, Gaza continues to endure devastating destruction and a "humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale."

He also raised concerns over Israel's renewed military operation launched in the West Bank on Jan. 21, warning that it "risks repeating a terrible Gaza scenario."

Russia reaffirmed its support for the UNRWA, calling the agency's role "crucial" and saying "its work is strongly supported by the vast majority of the international community."

"Without UNRWA, Gaza's humanitarian system will collapse," he warned.

Russia argued that "Israel as the occupying power is bound by the (international humanitarian law) IHL, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and The Hague regulations."

"None of that is happening today," Russia told the court, accusing Israel of failing to meet its obligations to ensure and maintain food, health, and hygiene services.

"Israeli laws on the prohibition of the UNRWA's activities violate actual norms and principles," Musikhin said, urging the court to let its opinion "be a beacon of hope" and a reaffirmation of international law.

GAZA AID RESTRICTIONS MUST BE LIFTED



France's representative Diego Colas, for his part, urged Israel to immediately lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza and cooperate with international partners.

"Humanitarian aid must reach Gaza at scale. Restrictions to its access must be lifted without delay," said Colas, calling for all crossing points to be opened and humanitarian workers protected "in compliance with international law."

He emphasized that a two-state solution remains "the only solution capable of guaranteeing peace and security in the long term for Israelis and Palestinians."

Citing 2024 provisional measures of the court, Colas said Israel is "under an obligation to provide full assistance to the action of the agency (UNRWA)" and must not impede its activities.

He added that Israel must authorize and facilitate UNRWA operations and protect aid workers in line with its duties as an occupying power.

"To conclude, France reiterates its appeal to the Israeli authorities to put an end to the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza," Colas said, urging cooperation with international partners, including the UN, to ensure urgent access and security for aid operations across Gaza and the occupied territories.

'NO COUNTRY ABOVE INTERNATIONAL LAW'



Indonesia said, during the public hearings, that Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territory defy international law and have made it impossible for Palestinians to exercise their basic rights, including the right to self-determination.

"Indonesia clearly expresses that no country should be above the law," said Foreign Minister Sugiono.

"Israel has consistently imposed its nefarious policies and measures in the occupied Palestinian territory in utter disrespect to international law."

Sugiono argued that Israel's continued presence in the territory and the coercive environment it has created have stripped Palestinians of their ability to determine their political, social, and cultural future.

He stressed the ICJ proceedings are not just political or moral in nature but rooted in legal obligations.

"It becomes evidently clear that Israel does not fulfill this obligation (relief schemes)," Sugiono said, blaming Israel for playing "a pivotal part in the unfolding of the biggest humanitarian catastrophe of this decade, if not this century."

He condemned the destruction of civilian infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, saying it actively prevents Palestinians from determining their own future.

"Indonesia unwaveringly submits to the court that Israel shall be under the obligation to fulfill the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," he said.

"This court opinion will provide much-needed guidance to the international community on how to reinforce the primacy of international law to solve the worst man-made humanitarian catastrophe of the century."

OCCUPYING POWER MUST SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONS



Tobias Schell, speaking on behalf of Luxembourg, told the court that Israel is obligated under international law to facilitate the work of UN agencies, including UNRWA, in the occupied Palestinian territory, and must actively support their humanitarian efforts.

"Israel is bound pursuant to the right to self-determination enjoyed by the Palestinian people," said Schell. "Israel is therefore bound to take measures, aiming at reducing this dependence, in particular by authorizing and facilitating the provision of essential goods and services by the United Nations."

He said UNRWA's role is "vital" and "irreplaceable," emphasizing that as the occupying power, Israel must "enable and facilitate unimpeded access of United Nations agencies, including UNRWA, to humanitarian aid, in accordance with Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention."

Schell said the occupying power has a duty not only to refrain from obstructing UN operations but to "actively support them." He added that Israel "must allow, facilitate and protect the presence and activities of the UN and its bodies, in particular, by respecting applicable immunities."

"UNRWA, recognized by the international community as being irreplaceable, must be fully protected," he said, urging the court to reinforce the legal obligations of the occupying power and the protection of international humanitarian operations.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.