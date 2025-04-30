EU SAYS CHINA LIFTED SANCTIONS ON BLOCS LAWMAKERS

China lifted sanctions on five EU lawmakers, according to a statement Wednesday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said after Beijing lifted the sanctions, that parliamentary committees "must be able to discuss European interests with their Chinese counterparts without fear of repercussions."

"Our relationship with China remains complex and multi-faceted. The best way to approach it is through engagement and dialogue," she said, according to a statement from the European Parliament.

The sanctions were imposed in March 2021 following EU sanctions imposed on "a Chinese entity and individuals accused of human rights abuses" in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Beijing sanctioned lawmakers including French Raphael Glucksmann, Slovakian Miriam Lexmann, German Michael Gahler and Bulgarian Ilhan Kyuchyuk.

A fifth lawmaker from Germany, Reinhard Buetikofer, retired last year while the others remained in office.

Sanctions on the EU parliament's subcommittee on human rights were also lifted.

"The exchange between Chinese and European legislative bodies is an integral part of China-EU relations. We hope that the two sides can work together in the same direction and enhance exchanges. Members of the European Parliament are welcome to visit China," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

The lifting of the sanctions came before a EU and China summit at the leaders level which is expected in late July.