President Erdoğan: Islamic world is the target of insidious plots

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday spoke at an event where he made strong remarks addressing the state of the Islamic world.

Calling on Islamic countries to embrace a "full consciousness of unity" on international platforms, Erdoğan said: "We must shake off the dead weight upon us and not allow global powers—who seek to divert us from our path through petty agendas and artificial debates—to succeed."

He emphasized that for the past two centuries, the Islamic world has been the target of insidious plans constructed around the strategy of "divide, fragment, and rule." Erdoğan stated: "At times, our ethnic and sectarian differences, and at other times our cultural distinctions, have been placed at the very center of these treacherous schemes. For 200 years, the walls built between us have sadly driven us further apart with each passing day."

Highlighting the role of imperialist thinking in erecting these walls, Erdoğan added: "The mortar of these walls was mixed with imperialist mentality; their bricks were built with discord, hatred, and hostility. The borders drawn by these walls have always stood as obstacles before us. Islamic lands, which once set order to the world and stood as centers of goodness, justice, and virtue, unfortunately no longer carry their former strength. Sadly, the awareness of unity, brotherhood, and affection among us has not reached the desired level."

"THE ISLAMIC WORLD MUST SHAKE OFF THE DEAD WEIGHT"



President Erdoğan underscored the pressing need for the Islamic world to overcome the "dead weight" it carries, reflecting on the ongoing conflicts, instability, and struggles that have marked the region for decades.

"The wars, conflicts, and unstable processes that we have not been able to resolve once again show us that these events were inevitable. If we want to reverse this negative trend and redirect the course of history, we must first and foremost elevate our unity, solidarity, and brotherhood," Erdoğan stated.

He stressed that global powers seeking to divert the region from its path through trivial issues and artificial debates must not be allowed to succeed. "We must immediately shake off the dead weight upon us and ask ourselves some very sincere questions: Do we have no part in the emergence of this tragic picture? Could we not have come together more tightly in the face of the difficulties, trials, and conflicts we have faced? Could we not have worked hand in hand to build a more just and prosperous world? Could we not have established peace, tranquility, and security on earth by making the elevation of the word of Allah (i'la-yı kelimetullah) our focal point?"

Erdoğan pointed to the possibility of learning from the past to take more decisive steps towards the future, asking: "Could we not have alleviated the suffering in places like Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon, and many other places? Could we not have carried on the legacy of our ancestors and brought our civilization back to the highest level in the world?"

He emphasized that while these questions can be expanded, the answers are always the same. However, he noted, "No matter where we turn, it will always be beneficial for us to turn back from the path of despair, which is one of the ways leading to disbelief."

Erdoğan concluded with a call to strengthen the bonds between the Muslim communities, holding tightly to Allah's rope, and reaffirming unity of heart and spirit. "If we succeed in this, with Allah's permission, no power will be able to stand before us."























