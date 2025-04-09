Russia says Ukrainian settlement to be discussed at every meeting on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine is expected to be addressed "at every meeting" of top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Responding to a question from Anadolu during a press briefing in Moscow regarding a potential meeting between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats, Zakharova noted that Kyiv has not requested such contact.

"The first point is that the schedule of bilateral meetings for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is still being finalized. The second point, which I can confirm with certainty, is that there will be meetings -- many of them."

Zakharova also clarified that she had no knowledge of any sessions focused solely on the Ukrainian issue.

"The third and crucial point to distinguish is that the situation around Ukraine will undoubtedly be discussed -- of that I am sure -- at literally every meeting. However, whether a specialized session is planned exclusively for this topic, I do not have such information," she said.

She added that arrangements are underway for a meeting between Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as well as several other foreign ministers attending the forum.

"The program is still being finalized. We will provide further details in due course," she said.