Italy, UK vow to deepen ties, boost cooperation on energy, migration, defense

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (R) meets British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) on the occasion Britain's King Charles III visit to Italy, at Villa Pamphili, Rome, Italy, 09 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

Italy and the UK reaffirmed Wednesday their commitment to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation on key global challenges, during a high-level meeting, according to a statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Rome where they confirmed the "excellent level of bilateral relations" and agreed to pursue "new partnership initiatives" across a range of strategic sectors.

"The friendship between our countries is solid and historic. We want to strengthen it further through concrete projects," Tajani said following the meeting.

He underscored the role of the large Italian community in the UK as a "valuable bridge" between the two nations and encouraged greater economic cooperation.

"We are looking to boost trade and investment, especially in energy, aerospace and agri-food," he said.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination on managing migration and cooperating with third countries.

"We must work together to govern migratory flows in a responsible and effective manner," Tajani added.

Echoing the importance of joint action, Lammy said: "Italy and the UK share common values and strategic interests. This visit marks a new chapter in our partnership."

On global issues, the pair reaffirmed the centrality of the transatlantic relationship.

"We must continue our dialogue with Washington to pursue the goal of zero tariffs between Europe and the United States," said Tajani.

"There is full agreement on strengthening the European pillar of the Alliance," Tajani noted, urging stronger defense cooperation within NATO.

On Ukraine, both ministers reiterated their support for Kyiv.

"We must continue backing Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. The responsibility for the deadlock in negotiations lies squarely with Russia," said Lammy.

They voiced concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"We urgently need a ceasefire and a return to the political process based on the two-state solution," Tajani said.

Later, Tajani and Lammy took part in a roundtable discussion, "Clean Energy for Growth," alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella and King Charles III.

Tajani highlighted in his address Italy-UK collaboration on climate and sustainability, noting joint efforts at COP26 in Glasgow.

"We share a strong synergy on environmental issues and energy security," he said.

He pointed to the potential of Italian companies in the energy transition.

"Italy can contribute significantly in areas such as carbon capture, renewables, sustainable nuclear power and, in the future, fusion energy. Energy storage systems are another key area of development," he added.