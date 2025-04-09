Israeli police disperse protest in Jerusalem demanding end to Gaza war

Israeli police forcefully dispersed Wednesday evening a demonstration in west Jerusalem demanding an end to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of left-wing activists from the "Free Jerusalem" movement protested in Paris Square in the city against the Gaza war, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Police confiscated signs carried by the protesters, which included slogans such as "Stop the War" and "Against Genocide."

A video aired by KAN showed Israeli activists chanting "Enough War," while the police dispersed them forcefully.

Israelis have been staging demonstrations to demand that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate an agreement to end the war and return Israeli captives from Gaza.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,500 victims, injured 3,700 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Last week, Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.