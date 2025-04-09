EU sends additional €1 billion to Ukraine

The European Union has sent Ukraine another €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in financial support, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.



The money is a loan, which is to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets in the EU.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the payment as an "investment in a shared common future."



"We are backing Ukraine's impressive reform efforts and deepening our ties — from space, security and defence to building a thriving business environment," she said in a statement.



The support is part of an initiative by the Group of Seven (G7) economically developed Western countries, which provides for a total of around €45 billion in new aid payments by 2027.



The EU is to provide €18.1 billion in total, with €5 billion already disbursed, including the new payment.









