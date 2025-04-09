 Contact Us
Published April 09,2025
ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE IS AN INDISPENSABLE GLOBAL ACTOR, TRADE WAR WILL IMPACT ALL

President Erdoğan said, "It is sometimes willingly, but mostly reluctantly, acknowledged by global actors that a system cannot be established without Türkiye, and even if one is set up, it has no chance of survival."

Erdoğan also stated, "It is becoming clear that the trade war, sparked by customs tariffs, will have a global impact. It would not be an exaggeration to say that a hurricane is coming that will affect everyone." He added, "Türkiye is not a supporting actor given a role in the games of great powers, but rather an actor who brings to life the plays whose script it writes itself."