Trump says tariffs on Chinese imports to rise to 125%

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

DPA AMERICAS Published April 09,2025

US President Donald Trump (AFP File Photo)

The United States will further raise its tariffs on imports from China, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.



"At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump added.



China, the world's second-largest economy after the US, has already seen its overall tariff rate shoot up from 34%, the figure originally announced by Trump last week during his "Liberation Day" event at the White House, to over 100%.







































