Mali: Alliance of sahel states disrupts power dynamics

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which was established in 2023 by Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, is a "geostrategic reality that has disrupted the balances" for those seeking to dominate those countries, Mali's foreign minister said Thursday.

"Certainly, there are…important challenges…coming from former colonial powers or Western powers, or at least from regional actors seeking leadership or domination over our countries," Abdoulaye Diop told a joint news conference in Moscow with his Russian, Nigerien and Burkinabe counterparts Sergey Lavrov, Yaou Sangare Bakary and Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

Diop recalled that Russia was the first country to recognize the AES and that both parties had a "shared understanding" of counter-terrorism and insecurity in the Sahel region.

"I would like to recall our shared commitment to redouble our efforts in the fight against terrorism…and against the state sponsors of terrorist groups such as Ukraine…which is also one of the sponsors of terrorism and must be treated as such," he said.

Diop underscored that Russia is more than a partner and is a "sincere ally" now.

Formed by military-led governments following coups, the AES was officially established in September 2023 through a treaty aimed at deepening political, economic and security ties among the three West African nations.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

The AES has also announced plans to deploy a joint force of 5,000 troops to counter the growing threat of terrorism in the region. Additional initiatives include the launch of a common passport and a joint web-based television channel aimed at countering disinformation.





