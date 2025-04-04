Russia, Cuba sign health cooperation agreement

Russia and Cuba signed an agreement on health cooperation in Havana during a visit by a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on Friday, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, the agreement, covering health care, medical education, and scientific research, was signed during the 22nd session of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

Russia's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay and Cuba's First Deputy Minister of Health Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez signed the document.

Earlier, Chernyshenko emphasized Moscow's continued commitment to providing economic and humanitarian support to the Caribbean nation.

The two countries have maintained close political and economic ties, particularly since the Soviet era, with recent efforts focusing on boosting bilateral trade and technical cooperation.