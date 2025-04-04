Kremlin says Putin supports ceasefire in Ukraine but nuances remain

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, but numerous factors must be addressed before taking this step, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov talked about media reports, claiming that advisers to US President Donald Trump advised him not to call Putin until Moscow agreed to a complete ceasefire.

Peskov dismissed the reports, saying: "A lot of different fakes, rumors, conjectures, and outright lies are being published in the media."

"President Putin supported the idea of a ceasefire. At the same time, he noted that many nuances must be understood before taking this step. We are maintaining our contacts and discussing these nuances," he said.

The spokesman also denied media reports that Putin and Trump would be speaking on the phone soon, saying no contacts are planned in the coming days.

Peskov added that the issues of strategic stability and arms control have yet to be discussed in the ongoing dialogue between Russia and the US.

"Although strategic stability and arms control should, in general, be a high priority on the agenda, we have not reached this stage yet," he remarked, noting that the two nations are taking "the first cautious steps toward creating a favorable atmosphere" for discussing armaments.

Regarding possible security guarantees for Ukraine, Peskov described the topic as "very difficult," emphasizing that it is still being negotiated and that specific parameters for such guarantees are currently impossible to define.

Concerning Russia's special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev's two-day visit to the US on Wednesday and Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman said: "The work is ongoing" and that, so far, "cautious optimism" can be expressed about its progress.

Regarding the US tariffs announced on Wednesday, Peskov said Russia was not included in the list of countries facing duties, as there are no substantial trade relations between the two countries.

"For obvious reasons, we do not have any tangible trade with the US. In fact, there are no trade and economic relations at present," he said.

Peskov acknowledged that additional efforts will be required due to global economic turbulence. However, he praised the Russian government's actions, stating that, as a result of their efforts, the Russian economy is "developing quite successfully," with an extensive margin of safety.

Finally, Peskov addressed the Iran nuclear deal, emphasizing that the issue should be resolved solely through political and diplomatic means.

"All sides must maintain absolute restraint," he stated, adding that Iran remains an ally of Russia, with "very developed and multidisciplinary relations."