Ukraine says death toll from Russian strike on Zelensky’s hometown rises to 16

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 16, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, said on Friday.

"Currently, there are more than 40 victims of an enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih," Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the attack, saying: "A Russian missile struck an ordinary city. Just a street. A residential area. Preliminary information says it was a ballistic missile strike."

He said emergency crews were continuing search and rescue efforts, and at least five buildings had been damaged.

"There are daily Russian strikes. Daily casualties. There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire-and we see it, the whole world sees it," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian leader called for increased pressure on Moscow, saying: "Every missile, every drone proves that Russia only wants war. Peace depends entirely on the world's pressure on Russia, on support to Ukraine-to our air defenses and our forces," he said.

Earlier, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the local defense council in Kryvyi Rih, said that 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the strike.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, said the number of injured was still being verified.

There has been no immediate response from Russian authorities regarding the claims.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly come under attack since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in February 2022.