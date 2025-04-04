Measles outbreak in Texas rises to nearly 500 cases

A sign reading "measles testing" is seen as an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, has raised concerns over its spread to other parts of the state, in Seminole, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The number of measles cases in Texas has risen to 481, up from 422 earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as the outbreak intensifies.

At least 56 patients have been hospitalized, and one school-aged child, who was unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions, has died, the department said.

The majority of cases are in Gaines County, where the outbreak began two months ago, with 315 reported cases.

The state's measles cases since the outbreak began in January mark the highest total since 1992, when 990 cases were confirmed, according to local reports.

Measles, a highly contagious virus, has also spread to neighboring states, including New Mexico and Oklahoma. Health officials urge vaccination to prevent further spread.