An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea early Saturday local time, the US Geological Survey said.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometers (6 miles), the USGS said in a brief statement, adding the quake was occurred at 06:04 am, Saturday local time (2004GMT, Friday), some 194 km (121 miles) from Kimbe town.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.