US clears possible $5.5B F-16 fighter jet, missile sale to Philippines

The US State Department has cleared a possible foreign military sale to the Philippines involving F-16 fighter jets and related equipment worth an estimated $5.58 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

The Philippine government requested 20 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft—16 F-16C and 4 F-16D variants—along with targeting pods, radar systems, support gear, and a broad range of munitions.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner," the agency said, highlighting the Philippines' role in advancing stability and economic development in Southeast Asia.

The weapons package includes 112 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, 40 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, 60 500-pound bombs, 60 2,000-pound bombs, and various precision-guided munitions. It also features electronic warfare systems, helmet-mounted displays, and training gear.

The deal is intended to boost the Philippine Air Force's capabilities in maritime domain awareness, close air support, aerial interdiction, and enemy air defense suppression.

"This sale will increase the ability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect vital interests and territory, as well as expand interoperability with US forces," the agency said.

Lockheed Martin, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is the lead contractor.

No offset agreements were proposed.

The DSCA also confirmed that the sale would not require US personnel to be stationed in the Philippines, nor would it affect the regional military balance or US defense readiness.

- CHINA CRITICIZES SALE AS THREAT TO REGIONAL STABILITY

China on Wednesday criticized the sale and warned that military cooperation between Washington and Manila should not target third parties or threaten regional stability.

"Who is fueling the fire? Who is provoking military confrontation? Who is turning Asia into a powder keg? I believe regional countries can see this clearly," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, according to state media.

The Philippines is the oldest US military ally in the Asia-Pacific region.

US troops have access to key bases in the country, and the Pentagon has deployed Typhon missile launchers there, which can fire multipurpose missiles over long distances. The Philippines remains in a maritime dispute with China.