Russia could attack EU countries within 5 years, warns bloc’s defense commissioner

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius attends a press conference after his meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at the Polish Foreign Ministry headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, 02 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

Russia could be ready and able to attack EU countries within five years, warned the bloc's defense commissioner on Wednesday.

Speaking at an EU security forum in Warsaw on the future of EU defense, Andrius Kubilius argued that Russia is already carrying out a hybrid war against the bloc in the form of disinformation campaigns, weaponization of migrants on the borders with Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, and damaging undersea cable in the Baltic Sea.

Maintaining that Russia turned into a war economy and consequently produces more weapons than all NATO members combined, he said: "If we do nothing, military attacks could soon follow these hybrid attacks."

"Soon, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could be tempted to use that military power. Intelligence services report: Russia is getting ready to challenge NATO Article 5 (on collective self-defense) by 2030. In five years or less, Russia could be willing and able to attack one or more EU countries," Kubilius added.

A White Paper on the future of EU defense was prepared and presented two weeks ago against this background, he said, adding: "Besides defending Ukraine, the implementation of the White Paper will boost the defense of Europe."

Saying that the bloc should spend significantly more on defense, Kubilius underlined the importance of acting in unity and close cooperation with NATO on this.

"No single member state alone can stand up against Russia. But together, we can. The EU is the biggest single market in the world. And NATO is the largest defensive military alliance in the world," he said.

Published by the European Commission on March 19, the White Paper offers solutions to address critical capability gaps and build a strong industrial base for defense, suggests ways for member states to invest more in defense, procure defense systems, and increase the readiness of Europe's defense industry in the long term.