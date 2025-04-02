Moldovan president thanks Germany for support during 'key moments’

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday thanked Germany for the support it has provided to her country at "key moments."

"The Head of State expressed gratitude for the consistent support provided by Germany at key moments for the Republic of Moldova," said a statement by the Moldovan presidency following talks between Sandu and outgoing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in the capital Chisinau.

The statement said that Sandu further stressed the importance of continuing German assistance to Moldova, including for civil society and free press in the country.

Indicating that the meeting focused on issues related to Moldova's EU path, as well as deepening bilateral cooperation with Berlin and regional security, the statement said Germany has become the largest bilateral donor to the Energy Vulnerability Reduction Fund (EVRF) by contributing €73 million ($79 million).

The EVRF is a fund established by the Moldovan government in 2022 with the support of the EU and the UN Development Program to tackle the impact of the country's energy vulnerability.

"Since 2022, Germany has provided the Republic of Moldova with funding totaling approximately €230 million, supporting both crisis response measures and development and reform projects," the statement went on to say.

It added that Germany also plays a significant role in the Moldovan economy as one of the country's most important trading partners and a major source of investment.

Baerbock arrived in Chisinau on a two-day visit a day after concluding a trip to neighboring Ukraine. Following her meeting with Sandu, the German foreign minister also held talks with Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

Baerbock in set to soon pass the torch to a new foreign minister under a new government formed in the wake of February German elections.