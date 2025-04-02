Algeria requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Palestine amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Algeria requested on Wednesday an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the situation in Palestine. The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday.

According to the Algerian News Agency, "Algeria on Wednesday requested the convening of an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Palestine, and the session is expected to be held on Thursday afternoon."

The new agency pointed out that the request was made because of "the serious (Israeli) escalation taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, which has been under siege for over a month, accompanied by indiscriminate killings, including of aid workers."

"The request also follows the announcement of the discovery of the bodies of 15 emergency and relief workers in Gaza, affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Civil Defense, and the United Nations," it added.

The Algerian request also comes "in light of the unprecedented escalation of settler violence in the West Bank."

Algeria is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, along with 14 other countries, including the five permanent members: the US, the UK, France, China, and Russia.

Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing over 1,000 people and injuring over 2,500, shattering its January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.