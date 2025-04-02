Trump tells inner circle, Cabinet members Musk will leave soon: Report

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk during a rally the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump told his inner circle, including Cabinet members, that his tech-billionaire ally Elon Musk will soon step back from his government role, Politico reported Wednesday.

Politico, citing three people close to Trump, said the president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, where he has overseen deep reductions to the federal workforce.

Sources said both Trump and Musk decided in recent days that the billionaire would soon return to his businesses and take on a supporting role in the government.

One official said Musk is likely to retain an informal role as an adviser and continue to be an occasional face around the White House, according to Politico.

Another official cautioned that anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves," the report said.

On Monday night, Trump told reporters that "at some point Elon's gonna want to go back to his company."