TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ISRAELS RAID ON AL-AQSA MOSQUE

Türkiye has condemned Israel's Wednesday raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Netanyahu's accomplices have taken a dangerous step aimed at further escalating tensions in the region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

The ministry also said the Netanyahu government's new statements on expanding military operations in Gaza and continuing illegal settlements in the West Bank further highlight Israel's "blatant disregard" for international law and lack of commitment to peace.

The international community must act decisively to safeguard holy sites, prevent further escalations, and stop "Israel's efforts to expand its territory through occupation," it added.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday forced his way, along with illegal settlers, into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, marking a new provocation amid the ongoing war on Gaza.