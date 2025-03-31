South Korea says US Forces Korea’s role ‘remains unchanged’

The South Korean Defense Ministry on Monday said that the role of the US Forces Korea (USFK) "remains unchanged," following a US media report that Washington would prioritize deterring China.

"The biggest role of the USFK is to play its role for the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," Seoul's Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou told at a press briefing, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

South Korean military keeps a strong combined defense stance for several conditions based on the South Korea-US alliance, the spokesperson added.

A "classified document" allegedly distributed to employees of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said that the priority will be to "deter China's potential invasion of Taiwan," according to a Washington Post report published on Saturday.

The nine-page document, distributed to Pentagon staff under the signature of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, described China as a primary threat. The document added that deterring China's potential invasion of Taiwan is a top priority, in addition to ensuring US internal security.

It outlined US President Donald Trump's vision of preparing for "potential war" against the Beijing administration.

Over 28,000 US soldiers are currently stationed in the East Asian nation.





