Clashes between Israeli police, anti-Netanyahu protesters in Jerusalem

Clashes broke out Monday evening between Israeli police and protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies near the Knesset (parliament) in West Jerusalem.

The daily Israel Hayom reported that the clashes erupted as protesters attempted to breach security barriers near the Knesset.

The newspaper published video clips showing intense confrontations between police and demonstrators during their attempt to push through the barriers.

Earlier, the daily said the protests were being held in response to the government's decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and withdraw confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

On March 23, the Israeli government unanimously voted to withdraw confidence from the attorney general, following a unanimous vote two days earlier to dismiss the Shin Bet chief.

Israeli activists opposed to Netanyahu announced on Monday their intention to escalate their actions from demonstrations to peaceful civil disobedience.

The newspaper said the protest in front of the Knesset is "another step taken by protest leaders against the government's recent decisions."

Israel has witnessed mass demonstrations in recent days rejecting Netanyahu's dismissal of both the Shin Bet chief and the government's attorney general, in what the opposition views as moves to dominate all branches of power and state institutions.

Protesters are also outraged that Netanyahu is endangering the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza by resuming the genocidal war in the enclave, under pressure from extremists in his ruling coalition.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, and has killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 2,000 others since then, shattering the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.