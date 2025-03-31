Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich resigns amid coalition rift

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich resigned from his post on Monday, deepening tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, Israeli Channel 12 reported.
Smotrich will return to his seat in the Knesset as a lawmaker for the far-right Religious Zionism party, which he leads.
The resignation comes amid a dispute with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the reinstatement of Knesset member Zvi Sukkot. In a statement, the Religious Zionism party accused Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, of breaching political agreements made between him, Smotrich, and Netanyahu's ruling Likud party.
The move highlights growing fractures within Israel's far-right coalition, which has faced internal divisions on key appointments and policies in recent months.