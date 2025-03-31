Palestinian presidency warns against displacement in Rafah

Palestinians make their way after fleeing areas around the southern city of Rafah, following an Israeli evacuation order, in Khan Younis (REUTERS)

The Palestinian presidency on Monday warned of dangers posed by Israel's forced evacuation orders in Rafah, southern Gaza, urging the global community to uphold its responsibilities in defense of international law and humanitarian conventions.

In a statement reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the presidency warned against "the grave danger of the recent Israeli orders for the forced evacuation of the entire city of Rafah.

It said that "internal displacement is condemned and rejected, and is a violation of international law just like calls for external displacement."

The presidency held Israel "fully responsible for the escalation, which will not bring security or stability to anyone."

The Israeli army on Monday morning issued new evacuation orders to Palestinians in several areas in Rafah, the southernmost of the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the dire conditions of the people under ongoing Israeli deadly attacks.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered evacuations in the areas of Al-Shawka, Al-Nasr, and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Manara and Qizan an-Najjar.

The Israeli army on Saturday intensified its assaults and attacks in Rafah, pushing more troops into the area. Israel had launched a major operation in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, last May, leaving large parts in ruins.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, and has killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 2,000 others since then, shattering the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.