US Army says 3 soldiers found dead in Lithuania after vehicle recovered from swamp

A soldier stands next to cordon tape at the scene of a rescue operation at Pabrade training ground, in Lithuania, March 31, 2025. (REUTERS)

Three US soldiers were found dead in Lithuania after their armored recovery vehicle was extracted from a swamp, while search efforts continue for a fourth missing soldier, the US Army Europe and Africa said Monday.

The soldiers, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, went missing on March 25 while attempting to tow an immobilized tactical vehicle. Their M88A2 Hercules vehicle was discovered submerged the following day.

A multinational search effort led by Lithuanian authorities and US forces remains underway in the area.

A multinational search effort involving US, Lithuanian, and Polish forces, along with US Navy divers, recovered the 63-ton vehicle from the unstable terrain.

"The search isn't finished until everyone is home," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commander.

"We stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary 'Dogface Soldiers' during this unimaginable time," he added.

The US army said joint search operations with Lithuanian personnel are continuing, and added that NATO has also contributed assets to the effort.

"The US Army and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident," the statement said.

"We offer our deepest sympathy to the soldiers, families, friends and the 1st Armored division," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a news conference, expressing sadness over the "tragic news."

"We are grateful for the extraordinary efforts carried out by the US Army, the Lithuanian armed forces and civilian agencies over the past six days," Bruce added.

US forces routinely participate in joint training exercises with NATO allies in Lithuania.