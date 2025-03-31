Zelensky, Starmer agree on joint steps to advance peace and security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet at the UK ambassador's residence following the Ukraine summit in Paris, France, 27 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to coordinate joint diplomatic steps aimed at achieving peace and ensuring security.

"As always, a meaningful and frank conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer," Zelensky said in a statement on X.

"We discussed the recent developments, coordination of our next steps, and further strengthening of our cooperation to achieve a dignified peace."

He said they discussed the visit of European parliamentarians to Ukraine and expressed "special thanks" for the participation of UK House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Ukrainian leader said Starmer shared details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump, including discussions on the outcome of the recent Paris summit and the need to keep pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We coordinated our next steps and discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting in Ukraine later this week of representatives from the general staffs of countries ready to provide their contingents. We are preparing for substantive discussions," Zelensky said.

Last week, Starmer met world leaders in Paris for the third meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing," a group led by him and French President Emmanuel Macron to increase support for Ukraine.