Ukraine will not discuss territorial losses: Prime minister

Ukraine is open to peace negotiations, but it cannot discuss territorial losses, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

"We do not discuss and cannot discuss Ukraine's territorial losses. We can talk about a peace plan that includes certain stages," Shmyhal said at a news conference, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Despite a recent clash between Ukrainian and American leadership in the Oval Office, he expressed gratitude to the US for its significant military support that he said has saved tens of thousands of lives and helped Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

"This support is ongoing, and we hope it will continue in the future," Shmyhal said.

Regarding the possible halt of US military aid, Shmyhal said Ukraine will "calmly and consistently work through all available diplomatic channels" with the US, including Congress and the administration of President Donald Trump, to ensure continued support in the fight for a "just, lasting and stable peace."

"Today, Ukraine is firmly committed to continuing cooperation with the United States, and I am confident that support from the US-our global leader and one of our key partners-will persist," he added.

Shmyhal emphasized that, despite reports, US military aid continues uninterrupted.

"As of this morning, I have not yet coordinated with the defense minister on any changes. If there were any, I am sure he would have informed me, and I would inform you," Shmyhal stated.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, the administration stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine amid the administration's freeze on foreign aid in recent weeks.

White House officials also told American media on Monday that Trump temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine.