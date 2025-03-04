US designates Yemen’s Houthi group as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The US State Department designated Yemen's Houthi group, officially known as Ansar Allah, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move, stating it fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump after he took office.

"Today, the State Department is fulfilling one of President Trump's first promises upon taking office," Rubio said in a statement. "The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade."

The designation follows an executive order issued Jan. 22 by Trump, which called for the Houthis to be considered for FTO status.

Rubio emphasized that the US "will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organizations like the Houthis in the name of practicing legitimate international business."

The Houthis have launched drone and missile attacks on Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where more than 48,300 victims have been killed in Israel's attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.