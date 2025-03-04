Armed men sexually assaulting children in Sudan as war tactic: UNICEF

Armed men are sexually assaulting children in Sudan, including infants as young as one year old, according to a new UNICEF report.

Gender-based violence service providers in Sudan have recorded 221 rape cases against children since the beginning of 2024, said the report.

"Children as young as one being raped by armed men should shock anyone to their core and compel immediate action," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement issued on Monday.

"Millions of children in Sudan are at risk of rape and other forms of sexual violence, which is being used as a tactic of war. This is an abhorrent violation of international law and could constitute a war crime. It must stop."

The figures, according to UNICEF, represent only a fraction of the actual cases, as survivors and their families are unwilling or unable to come forward due to stigma and rejection from their families, fear of retribution by armed groups, and a lack of access to support mechanisms.

"Widespread sexual violence in Sudan has instilled terror in people, especially children," said Russell. "The parties to the conflict, and those with influence on them, must make every effort to put an end to these grave violations against children. These scars of war are immeasurable and long-lasting."

UNICEF reiterated its call to end gender-based violence, including sexual violence as a war tactic, stating that "time is running out to prevent Sudan's sexual violence crisis from continuing to expand, impact children, and have an inordinate and lasting negative legacy."

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, with over 20,000 people killed and 14 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. However, research from US universities estimates that the death toll is around 130,000.