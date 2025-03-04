US 'steadfast support' for Israel 'top priority' under Trump: Secretary of state

The US' "steadfast support" for Israel is a "top priority" for President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Rubio underlined in a phone call with Netanyahu that the expedited delivery of nearly $4 billion in military assistance to Israel is an indicator of the US administration's position, according to a State Department statement.

The call also addressed efforts to free hostages and extend a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with Rubio thanking Netanyahu for cooperation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

Rubio also emphasized the need for close coordination in countering "threats" posed by Iran and pursuing regional stability.

The US has long been Israel's strongest ally, providing significant military and economic support, including for its genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and caused more than 111,000 others to be injured since October 2023.