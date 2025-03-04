IT IS TIME EU STAND READY FOR CONTINENT’S DEFENSE, SAYS EUS KALLAS

It is time EU stand ready for continent’s defense, says EU's Kallas

The EU's foreign policy chief said Tuesday it is time for the bloc to rearm and be ready for Europe's defense.

"It's time we rearm, reequip and stand ready for Europe's defence," Kaja Kallas wrote on X before a Special European Council meeting Thursday where leaders will have talks on defense spending.

She noted that they will use "every lever we have" from adapting fiscal rules for defense spending, to mobilizing the bloc's budget, to new loans for joint procurement of equipment.

"We must also step up our support to Ukraine," added Kallas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined a ReArm Europe plan to enhance the continent's defense capabilities early Tuesday that would mobilize as much as €800 billion ($841 billion).

The announcement came following reports that US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine after a heated Oval Office clash with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.