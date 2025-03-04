TRUDEAU CALLS TRUMPS TARIFFS VERY DUMB THING TO DO AS CANADA RETALIATES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts during a press conference about new tariffs being imposed by the United States on Canadian goods in Ottawa, Canada, 04 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to implement tariffs on Canada, saying that it is "a very dumb thing to do."

"Canadians are reasonable and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight," Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa, emphasizing that "Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, starting with tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion of American products in 21 days."

Stressing that "there are no winners in a trade war," Trudeau affirmed that Canada's tariffs against American goods "will remain in place until the US tariffs are withdrawn, and not a moment sooner."

"Let me be crystal clear, there is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today," he said, adding that the motive behind Trump's tariffs is to "see a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that'll make it easier to annex" Canada.

"That's never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state," he added.

Citing the latest editorial piece by The Wall Street Journal, "Trump Takes the Dumbest Tariff Plunge," Trudeau said: "Now it's not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal."

"But Donald, they point out that even though you're a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do," he added.