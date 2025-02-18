Erdoğan tells NATO chief over phone: A just and lasting peace on Ukraine war is possible

A just and lasting peace on war in Ukraine is possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte over a phone call on Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, in which Erdoğan and Rutte discussed regional and global issues, Erdoğan said Türkiye has been doing its utmost to end the three-year-long war between Ukraine and Russia, and will continue to do its part in the future.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye has been in contact with many leaders and representatives of international organizations, including the warring parties, and that a just and lasting peace is possible.

President Erdoğan also underscored Türkiye's efforts to end wars both in its region and globally, stressing the importance of the international community supporting Türkiye's initiatives to stop conflicts and build peace.