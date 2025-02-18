Less than 7% of pre-conflict water levels accessible in Rafah, North Gaza: Report

Palestinians in Rafah and North Gaza have access to less than 7% of their pre-conflict water levels due to Israeli attacks, exacerbating the spread of waterborne diseases, a UK-based charity said Tuesday.

Oxfam, along with its partners, revealed that more than 80% of water and sanitation infrastructure across the Gaza Strip has either been partially or entirely destroyed, including all six major wastewater treatment plants.

The charity's assessment also showed that 85% of sewage pumping stations (73 out of 84) and their networks have been destroyed. While some facilities have been repaired, there is an urgent need for fuel to keep them operational.

The ongoing Israeli attacks have caused the destruction of nearly 1,675 kilometers (1,040 miles) of water and sanitation networks over the past 15 months.

Oxfam emphasized that the resumption of aid, including fuel and water trucking, has helped increase water availability in some parts of Gaza.

"But the picture remains extremely bleak and dangerously critical, especially in the North Gaza and Rafah governorates," it added.

-'Most vital water, sanitation networks entirely lost or paralyzed'

"Now that the bombs have stopped, we have only just begun to grasp the sheer scale of destruction to Gaza's water and sanitation infrastructure," said Clemence Lagouardat, Oxfam's humanitarian coordinator in Gaza.

She warned that the most vital water and sanitation networks in Gaza have either been entirely destroyed or paralyzed, leading to catastrophic health and hygiene conditions.

"Our staff and partners have told how people are stopping them in the streets asking for water and that parents are not drinking to save water for their children. It is heartbreaking to hear about children having to walk for miles for a single jerrycan of water," Lagouardat said.

She added that rebuilding Gaza's water and sanitation systems is critical for the region's recovery after 15 months of destruction.

"The ceasefire must hold, and fuel and aid must flow so that Palestinians can rebuild their lives. Lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis can only come through a permanent ceasefire and a just solution," Lagouardat added.