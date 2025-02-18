More than 1,100 mosques in Gaza Strip destroyed by Israeli attacks

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza reported that 1,109 out of 1,244 mosques in the Gaza Strip were destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks.

An official from the ministry provided information about the situation of the waqf (endowment) properties in the city at a press conference held in front of the destroyed Omari Mosque in Gaza.

The statement said that 89 percent of the mosques in Gaza were destroyed, 834 mosques were completely reduced to rubble, and 275 mosques were damaged beyond use.

The total material damage in Gaza as a result of the destruction of religious and administrative centers, waqf properties, graves, and mosques was recorded as more than 500 million dollars.

The statement also noted that the Israeli army destroyed 3 churches in Gaza in addition to the mosques and masjids.

The Israeli army even targeted cemeteries in Gaza

It was recorded that 40 out of 60 cemeteries in Gaza were targeted in the attacks by the Israeli army. It was emphasized that 21 cemeteries targeted in the attacks were completely destroyed.

The statement noted that 643 waqf immovable properties were destroyed and the religious education service provided in these places came to a halt.

It was recorded that 315 imams and preachers from the Ministry of Endowments lost their lives in the Israeli attacks, and 27 people from the ministry were also detained and taken by the Israeli army.

"Minarets Coalition" established in Gaza

The statement, which stated that the destroyed mosques and religious institutions would be rebuilt, announced that an international initiative called the "Minarets Coalition" had been launched. It was recorded that the coalition aimed to support the waqf projects in Gaza by bringing together representatives of religious and charitable institutions from more than 30 countries.

The "Minarets Coalition", which aims to rebuild the mosques and religious institutions destroyed by the occupying forces, has identified projects such as establishing temporary masjids, providing support to imams and religious officials, encouraging Quran courses, and opening religious education centers as priority areas.

Social aid projects such as providing free burial places, opening water wells, and providing support to the families of martyrs and prisoners are also planned within the scope of the project.

The Ministry of Endowments in Gaza called on the international community and Islamic countries and requested support for the destruction to be compensated and the religious institutions to be re-introduced to the service of the society.

The statement emphasized that mosques are not only places of worship but also centers that strengthen the spiritual and social structure of the society.